Republican John Cox predicts a general-election fight with Democrat Gavin Newsom over the gas tax

Jun. 4, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
- California Republicans
Republican candidate for governor John Cox expressed confidence that he would place in the top two in Tuesday’s primary and face off against Democratic front-runner Gavin Newsom in November.
“I’m energized and if the polls are right, I’m going to get the chance to make my case to the voters that Gavin Newsom is going to raise your taxes,” Cox said in an interview after greeting GOP voters at a luncheon in San Diego. “He’s going to raise your property taxes, double the state income tax, he’s going to defend the regressive horrible gas tax that impacts the working people of this state and drives up gasoline costs, and he’s going to have to defend the mismanagement of the state.”
Cox also voted on Monday and planned to visit a phone bank in Corona with Assembly candidate Bill Essayli.
Jun. 4, 2018, 1:59 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
- California Democrats
Gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom said he felt confident about his chances in Tuesday’s primary election, but was taking nothing for granted as he greeted voters at a diner in Inglewood on Monday.
“I feel good,” the lieutenant governor told reporters at the Serving Spoon. “At this stage, it’s just about getting out the vote. … Polls don’t vote, people vote, and that means all this is academic until people get out there, send their ballots in, or show up on election day.”
The former San Francisco mayor kicked off the day with a television appearance in Los Angeles before heading to Inglewood with Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. The region’s voters are critical to the campaign of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and Newsom has spent considerable time here trying to edge his Democratic rival.
Jun. 4, 2018, 11:07 a.m.
- State government
Just days after the chairwoman of California’s campaign watchdog agency abruptly quit, an internal power struggle came to a head Monday with its governing board restructuring itself to transfer powers from the chairperson to other members.
The remaining four members of the state Fair Political Practices Commission decided to shift some powers over budget, personnel, legal and policy matters from a full-time chair to the other four commissioners, who are part-time appointees and could meet behind closed doors as two-person committees to mull key issues.
Former Chairwoman Jodi Remke voiced concerns about the proposal last Friday as she resigned from her appointment, made by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Jun. 4, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
- Congressional races
- 2018 election
While Democrats campaign down to the wire, hoping to ensure their candidates are not kept out of crucial House races by California’s top-two primary, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is thinking ahead as party leaders plot their path.
Pelosi and Gov. Jerry Brown will headline a high-dollar fundraiser in Beverly Hills on June 18, less than two weeks after Tuesday’s primary.
The event is being hosted by film mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, Marilyn, at Spago — Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant — and tickets are $25,000, according to an invitation obtained by The Times. Tickets for event co-chairs are going for $250,000, the invite says.
Jun. 3, 2018, 3:28 p.m.
- Governor's race
As he waited in the wings to take the stage at Gardena’s City of Refuge church, Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa started swinging his hips and grooving in place as the choir belted out an extended version of the gospel song “He Got Up.”
The cavernous sanctuary was his last stop in a morning full of visits to African American churches in the Los Angeles area Sunday on the final weekend before election day. His top rival in the race for California governor, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, was hopscotching from church to church in the city as well.
Villaraigosa apologized from the pulpit for his short visit, blaming it on the whirlwind campaign season. He reminded churchgoers that he wasn’t a newcomer.
Jun. 3, 2018, 1:50 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
- California Democrats
Gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom visited African American churches Sunday morning, greeting worshipers, clapping along as gospel choirs sang and invoking Martin Luther King Jr. as he spoke of the economic divide in California.
“The Bible teaches us many things, but nothing more important to me than this: The Bible teaches us we are many parts but one body, and when one part suffers, we all suffer,” Newsom told worshipers at the Greater Zion Church Family in Compton, drawing shouts of “Amen!” from the pews.
The lieutenant governor noted that eight million Californians, including two million children, live beneath the poverty line.
Jun. 2, 2018, 9:58 p.m.
- Governor's race
- 2018 election
- California Democrats
Wealthy supporters of Antonio Villaraigosa reported Saturday spending an additional $1.7 million to oppose Gavin Newsom, bringing their total efforts against the Democratic front-runner to more than $4 million in less than one week, according to campaign finance reports filed with the state.
The money was spent by the independent political committee called Families & Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor 2018, funded largely by more than a dozen billionaires and multimillionaires who back charter schools and oppose the agenda of teachers unions. In all, the group has raised roughly $23 million.
The bulk of the money — $16.5 million — was initially spent promoting Villaraigosa’s candidacy. The committee also spent $1.9 million opposing Republican candidate John Cox, whom Villaraigosa is battling for second place in the June 5 top-two primary, and $241,000 to support Republican Travis Allen, part of an effort to divide the GOP vote and boost Villaraigosa’s chances of advancing to the November runoff.
Jun. 2, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- 2018 election
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is expected to get through Tuesday’s primary without trouble, and polls say fellow Democratic state Sen. Kevin de León is the most likely to grab second place and become her opponent on the November ballot.
But several recent surveys have shown other candidates with some support in the crowded field of 32.
In the latest, a Berkeley IGS poll released on Friday, Feinstein was favored by 36% of likely voters, while De León was in second with 11%. Republican James P. Bradley was close behind, though, with 7%. And about 25% of voters were undecided.
Jun. 2, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
- Politics podcast
After months of campaign events and millions of dollars’ worth of TV ads, decision day is close at hand in California’s statewide primary.
On this week’s episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take one last look at the races for governor and U.S. Senate. And, as with all political discussions this year, a key part of what to watch is the impact of the top-two primary.
Jun. 1, 2018, 8:36 p.m.
- 2018 election
Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls John Chiang and Delaine Eastin tried to imbue their runs with greater symbolic meaning in speeches at a women’s rally Friday evening, framing their campaigns as a strike against President Trump and a bid for women’s equality, respectively.
Speaking on the Capitol steps to a crowd of several dozen gathered for a preelection rally from the local chapter of the Women’s March, both candidates tailored their pitches to the predominantly female crowd.
Chiang, the state treasurer, told the audience that in Tuesday’s primary election, California voters will “send a powerful and clear signal back to Washington, D.C., that we're standing up to President Trump.”