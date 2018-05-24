Sen. Mark Warner raising money at Brentwood fundraiser next week

Top L-R: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Treasurer John Chiang. Bottom L-R: Delaine Eastin, Assemblyman Travis Allen, John Cox.

Republican John Cox and Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa continue to battle it out for second place in the June primary, according to a new poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.

The findings come after a USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll released this week showed the two neck and neck in the race, which will send the top two finishers to the November ballot.

Democrat Gavin Newsom, long the front-runner in the race, won the support of 25% of likely voters, with Cox winning the support of 19% and Villaraigosa 15%, according to the PPIC poll. Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach won the support of 11% of likely voters, while Democrats John Chiang and Delaine Eastin were stuck in the single digits.