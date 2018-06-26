California Senate welcomes new Orange County Republican, selected after voters fired the Democratic incumbent

The dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

A proposal to change leadership of California’s state campaign watchdog commission from a full-time position to a part-time job stalled Thursday when the panel deadlocked over the need for a new structure.

Two of the five members of the state Fair Political Practices Commission recently resigned amid a power struggle, and Commissioner Frank Cardenas said Thursday he is not willing to be one of the three votes needed to seek legislation to make the chairperson role part time.

Cardenas noted that the commission recently adopted a new committee structure to allow the four part-time commissioners normally on the panel to have more say in policy and personal decisions, and he wants to give that more time to work.