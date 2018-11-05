Midterm election 2018: Will Democrats take control of the House?

We’re tracking the major U.S. House, Senate and gubernatorial races in California and across the country on election day. Here are some questions to keep in mind:
The Nov. 6. midterm election is shaping up as a classic referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency, and California is one of the main battlefields as Democratstry to seize control of the House.
The party that holds the presidency typically plays defense in a midterm vote. But Trump’s unpopularity is driving an extraordinary surge of voter hostility toward Republicans.
Democratic candidates here are raising staggering sums of money, driven mostly by increased enthusiasm by donors on the left and aided by ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for progressive candidates.
The midterm is fast approaching. How many races are actually competitive? Which polls should you trust? And why is California so important this year? Here’s what you need to know before the Nov. 6 election.
A record number of women are running for the U.S. House,
A few short years ago, Kim Adams couldn’t have told you the name of her representative in Congress.