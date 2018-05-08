George Deukmejian dead at 89, public safety and law-and-order dominated two-term governor's agenda

The weapons ban was a surprising turn for a Republican politician who had in the past opposed gun controls. It came after a drifter named Patrick Purdy killed five children in a crowded Stockton schoolyard with an AK-47 rifle on January 17, 1989. Deukmejian responded in a way that sent a shudder through many members of his own party as well as the gun lobby, which had until then met with nothing but success in warding off gun controls. He said that he did not see "any reason why anybody has to or needs to have a military assault-type weapon, even somebody who is a sportsman or a hunter."