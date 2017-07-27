Fox News Channel ran a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on Thursday, blurbing a recent review in the newspaper that called the "Fox & Friends" morning show "the most powerful TV show in America." Television critic James Poniewozik's review wasn't exactly complimentary, as it traced the show's close relationship with President Trump. Trump, and by extension many Fox News viewers, generally don't look kindly at the New York Times. The three hosts of "Fox & Friends" held up newspapers with the ad clearly visible at the top of their show on Thursday.

"For the New York Times to say that, it must have been tough," said Brian Kilmeade, one of the show's hosts. In his review, Poniewozik called the show an "interactive magic mirror" for Trump. "For years, it was a nontaxing mix of news, lifestyle and conservative couch gab, a warm-up before Fox's day of politics and commentary," Poniewozik wrote. "Suddenly, for no other reason than its No. 1 fan, it is the most powerful TV show in America." Everything President Trump has tweeted about Fox News>> Poniewozik outlined how Trump has frequently tweeted out material from "Fox & Friends," illustrating that he's watching in the morning, and the show reports on his tweets. "Diagraming the feedback loop between 'Fox & Friends' and the president requires a very small bulletin board and maybe six inches of yarn," he wrote. As if to prove his point, the president tweeted at 3:48 a.m. on Thursday: