His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, March 31
President Trump tweeted about:
- His support for a request from his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, for immunity from prosecution in return for testifying to the House and Senate committees investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election
- His meeting with Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen
- His meeting with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice
- His praise for his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch
- His meeting with the National Assn. of Manufacturers and the group's release of survey results indicating increased business optimism
- His signing of two executive orders on trade
Trump did not tweet about:
- A call from Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) to share with the full House Intelligence Committee documents Trump has said partially vindicate his claim that his predecessor ordered surveillance of him, which came after Schiff viewed the documents and said he saw nothing warranting a departure from "normal review procedures"
- A San Diego federal judge's finalization of a $25-million settlement in the Trump University litigation, finding in favor of 3,700 people who stand to recoup the majority of what they spent on the real estate baron’s investment program
- The White House's release of administration officials' financial holdings, which revealed the significant personal wealth and complex financial arrangements of Trump's top aides
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's first meeting with NATO, in which he delivered a firm rebuke of Russian “aggression” and promised allies that the United States will stand by their side – while also demanding they spend more on defense and do more to fight terrorism
- A letter Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent to ethics officials acknowledging that he should not have publicly plugged “The Lego Batman Move,” in which he has a financial stake