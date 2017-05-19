President Trump shared a link to his weekly address, which centered on his first official trip overseas. Here's a full transcript .

In his remarks, Trump pledged to work more closely with Muslim leaders in the fight against terrorism, to discuss achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians and to speak with the pope about "how Christian teachings can help put the world on a path to justice, freedom and peace."

Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and Vatican City before he attends a celebration of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's new headquarters in Brussels, followed by the Group of Seven summit in Sicily, Italy.

"In my inaugural address, I pledged to strengthen America's oldest friendships, to seek new partners in pursuit of peace and, above all, to always put American people first," Trump said.

"I also pledged that our partners must show that they’re partners, they must show that they’re friends and they must contribute financially to the tremendous cost – the money that we’re spending is so big, it’s so much and it’s not fair for our nation. They have to help and I’m sure they will."

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly said NATO countries were not shouldering their fair share of defense costs, leaving too much of the burden on the United States. He called the alliance "obsolete."

But after meeting with the NATO chief last month at the White House, Trump appeared to largely reverse his skeptical stance. He praised NATO as a "bulwark of international peace and security."