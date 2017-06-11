President Trump tweeted criticism of James B. Comey, focusing on the former FBI director’s acknowledgment to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he had used an intermediary to leak to the news media the existence of notes he had kept memorializing his private conversations with Trump.

Comey, in his appearance before the Senate panel Thursday, said he decided to write memos for the FBI after his meetings and phone calls with Trump because he didn’t trust the president to tell the truth.

He testified that he asked a friend to share the memos' contents with a reporter in the hopes that the disclosure would prompt the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The strategy paid off when the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as a special prosecutor for the overlapping counter-intelligence and criminal investigations, a move meant to limit the possibility of White House interference.

After Thursday's hearing, Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, issued a statement accusing Comey of “unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications.”

“We will leave it [to] the appropriate authorities” to determine whether the leaks “should be investigated along with all those others being investigated,” he wrote.

The discussion renewed long-standing questions about the legal privileges that may be invoked by the president and his advisors, but legal experts said that Comey probably didn't violate any law or privilege by sharing his notes.

In comments to reporters on Friday, Trump disputed some of Comey’s recollections at the hearing and said he would be "100%" willing to answer questions from Mueller under oath.

But on Sunday, a defense lawyer for Trump signaled that the president would not unconditionally cooperate with the Russia investigation and declined to rule out ordering at some later date the firing of the widely praised Mueller, who preceded Comey as FBI director.