His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump promotes Ivanka's spot on 'Fox & Friends'
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump took to Twitter to promote an upcoming appearance by daughter Ivanka on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."
Minutes later, the president retweeted two messages from "Fox & Friends," both featuring clips of its June 9 episode, which aired in the aftermath of former FBI Director James B. Comey's appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.
Though Comey testified that he believed he was fired to impede the FBI's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties with members of Trump's campaign, "Fox & Friends" largely framed the hearing as a win for the president.
The first clip featured Trump's former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, who said Comey's testimony had provided "zero evidence" that members of Trump's campaign team had colluded with Russia.
In terms of Comey's claim that Trump fired him because of the Russia investigation, Bossie said: "That's a 'he said, he said' situation between the president and Jim Comey, and I'm with the president on this."
The second clip featured commentary from Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera, who said that Comey's testimony had lowered Trump's chance of being impeached "from 3% to 0%."
"There is no possible way that anything the president of the United States did as described in this hearing yesterday remotely comes close to a high crime or misdemeanor," Rivera said.
Trump's tweets came the day after it emerged that Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions also would appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee to answer questions about his dealings with Russian officials. He's scheduled to testify Tuesday.