After Trump extolled the achievements of his young administration, asserting that he had accomplished more than any president in his first six months — with "few exceptions," like President Franklin D. Roosevelt — his Cabinet added more accolades.

Vice President Mike Pence declared his job "the greatest privilege of my life."

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Trump that law enforcement officers "are so thrilled that we have a new idea that we're going to support them."

Energy Secretary Rick Perry gave his "hats off" to Trump for taking a stand against the Paris climate accord. And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross offered thanks "for the opportunity to help fix the trade deficit."

Perhaps the strongest words came from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus: "On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda."

The meeting came as the White House struggled to advance its agenda amid the investigations into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.