His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
After Cabinet members extol Trump at meeting, he has some nice words for them too
|Associated Press
President Trump shared a video clip of his remarks at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
After Trump extolled the achievements of his young administration, asserting that he had accomplished more than any president in his first six months — with "few exceptions," like President Franklin D. Roosevelt — his Cabinet added more accolades.
Vice President Mike Pence declared his job "the greatest privilege of my life."
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told Trump that law enforcement officers "are so thrilled that we have a new idea that we're going to support them."
Energy Secretary Rick Perry gave his "hats off" to Trump for taking a stand against the Paris climate accord. And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross offered thanks "for the opportunity to help fix the trade deficit."
Perhaps the strongest words came from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus: "On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you've given us to serve your agenda."
The meeting came as the White House struggled to advance its agenda amid the investigations into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.