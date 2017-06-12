Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 12

Preisdent Trump attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on June 12, 2017. (Olivier Douliery / Pool / Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His daughter Ivanka's appearance on "Fox & Friends"
  • A tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting
  • The opening of a new coal mine in Pennsylvania
  • A meeting of his Cabinet
  • His congratulations to Clemson University's champion football team

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

