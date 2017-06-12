His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 12
President Trump tweeted about:
- His daughter Ivanka's appearance on "Fox & Friends"
- A tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting
- The opening of a new coal mine in Pennsylvania
- A meeting of his Cabinet
- His congratulations to Clemson University's champion football team
Trump did not tweet about:
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' upcoming testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where members are eager to hear an explanation of his actions related to the investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with a Russian scheme to interfere in last year’s election
- Comments from Newsmax Chief Executive Chris Ruddy, who told "PBS NewsHour" that the president "is considering perhaps terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller, fueling speculation that Trump could intensify the struggle over the Russia investigation
- The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals' refusal to lift a hold on his travel ban, ruling that it lacked justification and violated a federal immigration law that prohibits discrimination based on nationality
- A report in which Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin proposed sweeping changes to the tough Dodd-Frank regulations put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, including a major reduction in the power of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other rollbacks long desired by Wall Street
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's call to reduce the size of Utah's Bears Ears National Monument, his first recommendation since Trump ordered him to review dozens of national monuments on federal land