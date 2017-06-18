His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump claims his approval rating is higher than Obama's. Numbers suggest otherwise
|Alex Wigglesworth
For the second time in as many days, President Trump touted the results of a Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50%.
Trump suggested that his approval rating was higher than that of his predecessor, Barack Obama. That does not appear to be the case – at least not when comparing statistics from similar stages of the two men’s presidencies.
Rasmussen poll results released about five months into Obama's first term – on June 16, 2009 – had his approval rating at 56%. An average of the major national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics put Obama's approval rating on June 16, 2009, at 59.6%.
Trump also celebrated the results of the Rasmussen Reports poll on Friday, tweeting that the 50% approval rating was “great news.”
Still, most other major polls conducted during the same time frame yielded lower numbers. The Real Clear Politics average estimated Trump's approval rating on Friday, June 16, to be just 40%.