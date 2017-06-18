Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, June 18

President Trump, First Lady Melania and son Barron cross the South Lawn of the White House on June 18, 2017, in Washington, upon returning from Camp David in Maryland. (Zach Gibson / Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • The government’s investigation of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which he called a "witch hunt" and blamed for distracting attention from his policy agenda
  • A Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50%, which he incorrectly suggested was higher than the approval rating of his predecessor, Barack Obama
  • Praise for Camp David after he spent the weekend there
  • The president also retweeted a message from supporters and YouTube personalities Diamond and Silk that criticized the news media's focus on the government's Russia investigation
  • Trump retweeted a message from his son Donald Trump Jr. that appeared to suggest that the Trump administration was more effective in securing the release of an American student imprisoned in North Korea than the Obama administration had been

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

