In a series of tweets, President Trump attacked Democrats and promoted the Republican candidates running in this week's House elections in Georgia and South Carolina.

Trump first appeared to refer to Karen Handel, the Republican running in a special congressional election in Georgia's 6th District.

Handel faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a nationally watched matchup that Democrats want to turn into a referendum on Trump. The race is seen as a significant political test for the new Trump administration and spending could top $50 million, making it the most expensive House race in U.S. history. The district traditionally goes Republican, but most consider the race too close to call as voters head to the polls on Tuesday. Several hours later, Trump knocked Ossoff for not living in the 6th District, where he's running.

Ossoff lives in Atlanta, south of the suburban district. He has said the address is close to Emory University, where his fiancee attends medical school. The president initially misspelled Handel's name, but deleted that tweet. Trump added that Ossoff wants to "raise taxes and kill healthcare," but Ossoff has not taken those positions. He has said that he is willing to change the 2010 healthcare law as long as consumer protections and expanded coverage are maintained, and that any tax changes should be "fiscally responsible." Trump also tweeted about Tuesday's special election in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District.