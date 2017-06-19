His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump campaigns for GOP candidates in House races
|Associated Press
In a series of tweets, President Trump attacked Democrats and promoted the Republican candidates running in this week's House elections in Georgia and South Carolina.
Trump first appeared to refer to Karen Handel, the Republican running in a special congressional election in Georgia's 6th District.
Handel faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a nationally watched matchup that Democrats want to turn into a referendum on Trump.
The race is seen as a significant political test for the new Trump administration and spending could top $50 million, making it the most expensive House race in U.S. history. The district traditionally goes Republican, but most consider the race too close to call as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.
Several hours later, Trump knocked Ossoff for not living in the 6th District, where he's running.
Ossoff lives in Atlanta, south of the suburban district. He has said the address is close to Emory University, where his fiancee attends medical school.
The president initially misspelled Handel's name, but deleted that tweet.
Trump added that Ossoff wants to "raise taxes and kill healthcare," but Ossoff has not taken those positions. He has said that he is willing to change the 2010 healthcare law as long as consumer protections and expanded coverage are maintained, and that any tax changes should be "fiscally responsible."
Trump also tweeted about Tuesday's special election in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District.
The special election to fill the House seat vacated when Mick Mulvaney became White House budget director has largely unfolded without the intense partisan fever of contests elsewhere, like Georgia's hotly disputed congressional race.
Voters on Tuesday choose between Ralph Norman, a Republican backing the Trump administration, and Archie Parnell, a Democrat who says he is best aligned to represent voters' interests, in a district that was a Democratic stronghold for more than a century until Republican Mulvaney rode into office on a tea party wave in 2010.
Trump also tweeted early Monday about a member of his outside legal team appearing on "Fox and Friends," writing, "Jay Sekulow on @foxandfriends now," in a tweet sent about 5 a.m.
That message was later taken down.