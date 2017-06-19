Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 19

President Trump sits with members of his American Technology Council, from left, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, at the White House on June 19, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His lawyer Jay Sekulow's appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," though the tweet was later deleted
  • His support for the Republican candidate in Tuesday's special congressional election in Georgia
  • His support for the Republican candidate in Tuesday's special congressional election in South Carolina
  • His welcome to the president of Panama
  • His condolences to the families of seven sailors who died in a collision involving a U.S. destroyer and a container ship
  • His condolences to the family of an American student who died after he was imprisoned by North Korea for 17 months and freed last week in a coma
  • Trump retweeted a message from Fox News containing the results of a Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50% on Friday, marking his third Twitter mention of those results
  • The president also retweeted a message from a supporter consisting of a still from Saturday's episode of Fox News' "Watters' World," during which failed presidential candidate Pat Buchanan opined that "deep state" forces within the U.S. government are attempting to "bring down" Trump by leaking information to the news media

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

