His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 19
President Trump tweeted about:
- His lawyer Jay Sekulow's appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," though the tweet was later deleted
- His support for the Republican candidate in Tuesday's special congressional election in Georgia
- His support for the Republican candidate in Tuesday's special congressional election in South Carolina
- His welcome to the president of Panama
- His condolences to the families of seven sailors who died in a collision involving a U.S. destroyer and a container ship
- His condolences to the family of an American student who died after he was imprisoned by North Korea for 17 months and freed last week in a coma
- Trump retweeted a message from Fox News containing the results of a Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50% on Friday, marking his third Twitter mention of those results
- The president also retweeted a message from a supporter consisting of a still from Saturday's episode of Fox News' "Watters' World," during which failed presidential candidate Pat Buchanan opined that "deep state" forces within the U.S. government are attempting to "bring down" Trump by leaking information to the news media
Trump did not tweet about:
- Top Democrats broadening their scrutiny of his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, to inquire about a trip to the Middle East he failed to disclose as required for renewal of his top-level security clearance
- Senate Democrats' plan to slow-walk all action until Republicans relent on their secret healthcare negotiations and debate their Obamacare replacement in public
- The Russian Defense Ministry's warning that it would target U.S. warplanes flying in a conflict zone of Syria, raising the stakes in a war that now involves more than a dozen countries and has long held the potential for a superpower confrontation
- Britain's fourth terrorist attack within three months, this time directed against the Muslim community, in which a man drove a van into worshipers who were gathered near a north London mosque, killing one and injuring 11 others
- The Supreme Court's agreeing to decide whether partisan gerrymandering — in which voting districts are drawn to favor one party — is a time-honored American political tradition or has evolved into an unconstitutional rigging of elections
- Rasmussen Reports poll results released Monday that put his approval rating at 48%, a 2-point drop from Friday's results
- Reports that no White House press briefing was scheduled for Tuesday, a day after the White House held an off-camera press session in which news outlets were barred from even broadcasting audio