President Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted their first congressional picnic Thursday, with the president using the convivial evening to pay tribute to Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), hospitalized after being seriously wounded in a shooting last week.

Trump also paid tribute to the spirit of "unity" that was on display the next night at the annual congressional charity baseball game and declared that more of it was needed in a nation's capital so often divided by partisan rancor.

"It's our hope that the unity that was displayed that evening can maybe continue to grow and thrive between Republicans and Democrats. I think we'd all be doing a lot better and I know the country would be doing a lot better," said Trump in brief remarks to the crowd. "Tonight, let us enjoy the comfort of our loved ones and tomorrow let us continue to do the people's bidding and create the optimistic future our citizens so richly deserve."

His call for unity, however, was rather incongruent with his tweet just hours before, when he ripped into House and Senate Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, even derisively nicknaming the latter "Cryin' Chuck." Trump has also blamed congressional Democrats for his legislative woes, even though Republicans control both houses of Congress.