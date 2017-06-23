President Trump touted his achievements, tweeting that he has signed 38 bills despite little support from Democrats.

The president's Friday signing of a bill that will make it easier to discipline and fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees brought the number of laws he's enacted to 40, according to a report from NPR.

But of those laws, few created substantive legislative change. As NPR noted, 15 of them reversed Obama-era rules and regulations. Others renamed federal buildings, provided for the creation of memorials or were related to personnel or government spending.

Many of Trump's more consequential policy initiatives have not been realized. His plan to suspend the entry of foreign travelers from six Muslim-majority nations remains blocked, pending a Supreme Court ruling, and he has so far been unable to secure funding for his promised border wall with Mexico.

With Republicans in control of both the House and Senate, support from Democrats is not necessary for legislation to advance.

Still, House Republicans only narrowly passed a bill that would fulfill a key campaign promise to roll back the Affordable Care Act, with 20 Republicans defecting to vote against the measure.

Senate Republicans this week unveiled their own draft healthcare legislation that is similar to the House bill but contains important differences. Five senators have already announced their opposition to that draft, and it remains unclear whether the measure will get the votes needed for passage.