In his remarks, Trump said that the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, has been "wreaking havoc" on the nation's healthcare system, and that "millions more" would be hurt by its "deepening death spiral."

"It really is a disaster," he continued. "The American people are calling out for relief, and my administration is determined to provide it. And we are working with Congress to get a bill on my desk so we can rescue Americans from this catastrophe."

The day before, Senate Republicans unveiled a draft bill to roll back Obamacare, including a drastic reduction in federal healthcare spending that threatens to leave millions more Americans uninsured, drive up costs for poor consumers and further destabilize the nation’s health insurance markets.

In his address, Trump went on to call for congressional Democrats to muster the political courage to support the measure, "instead of obstructing, always obstructing change."

But, he assured the public, "we'll get it done even if we don't have any help from the Democrats."

At the time of his remarks, five Republican senators had already stepped forward to voice opposition to the Senate healthcare measure, and it remained unclear whether it would get the votes needed for passage.