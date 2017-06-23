Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 23

President Trump celebrates his signing of the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 at the White House on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
President Trump celebrates his signing of the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 at the White House on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His appearance on "Fox & Friends"
  • His legislative achievements, which he says were made despite little support from Democrats
  • His signing of a bill that will ease restrictions on the discipline and termination of employees from the Department of Veterans Affairs
  • His weekly address
  • Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, which he appeared to both acknowledge and blame on his predecessor 

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°