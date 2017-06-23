His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 23
President Trump tweeted about:
- His appearance on "Fox & Friends"
- His legislative achievements, which he says were made despite little support from Democrats
- His signing of a bill that will ease restrictions on the discipline and termination of employees from the Department of Veterans Affairs
- His weekly address
- Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, which he appeared to both acknowledge and blame on his predecessor
Trump did not tweet about:
- Nevada Sen. Dean Heller's disclosure that he plans to vote against the Republican healthcare bill, a potentially key defection that increases the pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to find ways of persuading several other reluctant senators to support the measure
- The release of government statistics showing that the number of refugees admitted to the United States was cut by nearly half in the first three months of the Trump administration compared with the final three months of the Obama presidency, reflecting the new president's skepticism toward immigration
- Reports that his administration has moved to wind down the State Department office responsible for developing strategy in Afghanistan and Pakistan, which comes as it also considers increasing the number of U.S. troops committed to the war in Afghanistan
- Comments published by North Korea's state news agency in which the country denied torturing American student Otto Warmbier and accused the U.S. and South Korea of engaging in a smear campaign
- The White House's prohibition on the airing of live video or audio of Friday's news briefing, which came as the third time this week that such restrictions were put in place, according to the New York Times, and prompted CNN to send a sketch artist to capture images of the event