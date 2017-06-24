In tweets on Saturday, President Trump championed Senate Republicans' draft bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The legislative outline unveiled Thursday, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s team wrote largely behind closed doors, includes a drastic reduction in federal healthcare spending that threatens to leave millions more Americans uninsured, drive up costs for poor consumers and further destabilize the nation’s health insurance markets. Democrats emerged in unified opposition to the legislation, which also drew quick condemnation from across the nation’s healthcare system and from leading consumer advocates.

Though the Senate draft has not yet been analyzed by the Congressional Budget Office, it hews closely to the Obamacare repeal bill passed last month by House Republicans. The budget office projected the House bill would cause insurance deductibles to rise. Average premiums for those who buy their own coverage would be lower in some states after 2020 than under Obamacare, but the decrease would be driven largely driven by the fact that more people would have plans that cover fewer benefits and shift more costs to consumers, budget analysts wrote. Older and poorer Americans would also see higher premiums under the House bill, according to the budget office. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that by slashing taxes on the wealthy and cutting healthcare for the poor, "the Senate version of Trumpcare is even meaner than the House bill.”

After McConnell released the text of the draft healthcare legislation to a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans on Thursday, four conservatives — Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky — announced their opposition. "It looks a lot like Obamacare, actually," Paul said of the draft.