His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, June 24
President Trump tweeted about:
- His criticism of Obamacare and of Democrats' opposition to the Senate Republican bill to roll it back
- His criticism of the Obama administration's response to Russian meddling in the 2016 election
- His apparent belief that Republican senators will support the healthcare bill rather than continuing to "allow the American people to suffer"
Trump did not tweet about:
- Comments from chief lieutenants in the Koch brothers' political network, who lashed out at the Senate Republican healthcare bill and said it does not go far enough in rolling back Obamacare
- An NBC News report that the Trump administration has done little to prevent Russia from interfering in the next national election