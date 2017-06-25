His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, June 25
President Trump tweeted about:
- His accusation that Hillary Clinton engaged in collusion in order to win last year's Democratic presidential nomination
Trump did not tweet about:
- Two amendments for toughening up the Senate's Obamacare overhaul that were floated by conservatives at the influential Koch network's confab of wealthy donors, which came as Republicans seek ways to win over detractors and tip enough GOP votes for passage
- An ad launched by the pro-Trump group Great America Alliance that criticizes the investigation into his campaign's possible cooperation with Russian interference in the 2016 election and attacks special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, echoing Trump's criticism that Mueller's team has ties to Democrats because some of the lawyers have given campaign contributions to the party
- An appearance by Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) on CNN's "State of the Union," where he said that President Obama should have reacted more forcefully upon learning of Russian election-meddling, but also asserted that it was illogical for Trump to levy criticism, given his own inaction in the face of decisive U.S. intelligence conclusions about Kremlin efforts to tip the 2016 race in his favor