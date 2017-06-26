In tweets on Russian meddling, Trump defends himself, attacks Obama and seeks to redefine 'obstruction'

President Trump unleashed a series of tweets Monday in which he appeared to place the blame for Russian meddling in U.S. politics onto former President Obama. Trump, who has a long history of deflecting criticism from himself to others, seemed to be trying to redefine what it means to collude or obstruct as he pushed back against an investigation into whether Trump's own team colluded with Russian officials during the campaign and transition.

Everything President Trump has tweeted about the Clintons>> Wayne Fields, a Washington University professor who has studied political rhetoric, said Trump appeared to be co-opting terms like "collusion" and "obstruction" as part of a larger strategy to "invalidate" some of the arguments made against him. "You take words and you do everything you can to make them meaningless," Fields said. "You take any kind of precision out of public discourse so it can't be used against you."

Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in Detroit who has written about public corruption, said Trump appeared to be taking the term "obstruction," which means impeding an investigation, and applying it to a decision by his predecessor not to pursue an investigation as vigorously as possible. "Inaction is not an obstruction, but of course it has some potency as a political attack," Henning said.