Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 26

President Trump listens as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
President Trump listens as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His attack on former President Obama over his reported handling of Russia's alleged attempts to influence voters
  • His attack on congressional Democrats, whom he blamed for obstructing the Senate Republican healthcare bill
  • His celebration of the Supreme Court's revival of part of his travel ban
  • The president retweeted a message sent by the official White House account welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • After the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the Senate healthcare bill, Trump also retweeted a message sent by the White House noting that, when it came to Obamacare, the CBO's initial estimate of the number of people who would be insured by 2017 was not accurate

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°