His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, June 26
President Trump tweeted about:
- His attack on former President Obama over his reported handling of Russia's alleged attempts to influence voters
- His attack on congressional Democrats, whom he blamed for obstructing the Senate Republican healthcare bill
- His celebration of the Supreme Court's revival of part of his travel ban
- The president retweeted a message sent by the official White House account welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- After the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis of the Senate healthcare bill, Trump also retweeted a message sent by the White House noting that, when it came to Obamacare, the CBO's initial estimate of the number of people who would be insured by 2017 was not accurate
Trump did not tweet about:
- Key GOP senators' indications that they may block the Obamacare overhaul from proceeding to a vote this week
- The White House's issuance of a stern warning to Syrian President Bashar Assad as it claimed "potential" evidence that Syria was preparing for another chemical weapons attack
- A Pew Research Center study that found that, since he took office, faith in American leadership has plummeted in many nations around the world, and that only in Russia has the United States' image "improved by a large margin"
- A Washington Post report that the FBI has extensively questioned former campaign advisor Carter Page concerning the investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia