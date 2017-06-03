His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Amid chaos in London, Trump makes case for travel ban
Chaos erupted in London late Saturday when a vehicle rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge, injuring an undetermined number of people and causing hundreds of others to flee in panic.
There were also reports of stabbings and shots fired in Borough Market — not far from the bridge.
As the events unfolded, President Trump took to Twitter to argue in favor of his temporary ban on foreigners arriving from six majority-Muslim nations, which judges halted hours before it was set to take effect in mid-March.
Trump’s lawyers asked the Supreme Court late Thursday to revive his revised travel ban, which he issued after federal courts blocked enforcement of a broader executive order that sought to bar travelers from seven countries.
At issue is whether the revised order is a legitimate effort to protect the nation from terrorism or a thinly veiled scheme to screen out Muslims.
Nearly all the lower courts that have ruled so far have found that while the president has broad power in the area of immigration, Trump’s order was unconstitutional nonetheless because it amounted to religious discrimination. In doing so, judges cited Trump's own words, including his campaign promise to enact “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”
The president also shared a message of support for London and pledged the United States' assistance.
Minutes earlier, he retweeted a message from the Drudge Report that said the events in London had sparked fears of a "new terror attack."
At the time, authorities hadn't yet publicly said whether they believed the incident to be an act of terrorism.
Prime Minister Theresa May later said it was being treated as a “potential act of terrorism,” British media reported.