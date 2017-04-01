His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts Fox News report claiming his associates were monitored
President Trump commented on a Fox News report alleging that a senior U.S. intelligence official revealed the names of some of Trump's associates in intelligence reports, despite rules requiring that such names be kept confidential in most cases.
The article, which is attributed to anonymous sources, claims that communications from Trump's associates were gathered "during surveillance of foreign targets." That took place "long before" Trump won the GOP presidential nomination in mid-July, the report alleges.
At the same time, the article asserts that those Trump associates who were improperly named were "not associated with any intelligence about Russia or other foreign intelligence."
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) made waves when he told reporters he'd seen evidence that people close to Trump had been subjects of surveillance during the transition. He later said through a spokesman that the evidence came in the form of intelligence reports he was shown during a visit to the White House.
The White House then offered to show the same documents to leaders of both the House and Senate intelligence committees, which are separately probing allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, as well as Trump’s own claim that his predecessor wiretapped his phones during the campaign. Trump's assertion has been denied by the heads of the FBI and intelligence agencies, as well as by Nunes himself.
The latest developments seemed to confirm that the initial disclosure of the reports to Nunes alone was at some level a White House effort to shift attention away from the president’s discredited claim.