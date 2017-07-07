Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, July 7

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 7, 2017. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His gratitude for the response to his speech in Poland on Thursday
  • His meetings Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
  • A new attack on Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta
  • His enthusiasm as he headed into more meetings with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • His vow to fight for U.S. interests, which also contained a shot at the "fake" news media
  • A highlight reel of his first full day at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany

Trump did not tweet about:

