His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, July 7
President Trump tweeted about:
- His gratitude for the response to his speech in Poland on Thursday
- His meetings Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
- A new attack on Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta
- His enthusiasm as he headed into more meetings with world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin
- His vow to fight for U.S. interests, which also contained a shot at the "fake" news media
- A highlight reel of his first full day at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
Trump did not tweet about:
- The United States' and Russia's contrasting accounts of his meeting with Putin, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov telling reporters that Trump had accepted Putin's denials of election meddling and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying that the two sides had agreed to look beyond the controversy and move forward
- The U.S.' and Russia's declaration of a cease-fire in a corner of Syria, an announcement that was met with widespread skepticism on the ground and in diplomatic quarters
- His insistence during his meeting with Mexico's president that Mexico will pay for the controversial wall he wants to build along the southern U.S. border, which set off a furor in Mexico over a goal his own administration has largely abandoned
- The Los Angeles Times' discovery that the U.S. homeland missile defense system's May 30 interception of a mock enemy warhead, which was touted as a "very realistic" test, actually departed from expected combat conditions and provides little if any confidence that the system would be able to thwart a sneak attack by North Korea, according to missile defense experts familiar with test details
- Reports that the White House was caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's suggestion that Republicans might need to negotiate with Democrats to shore up existing health insurance markets if they are unable to pass legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act
- A letter from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) to Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions requesting information on contacts between the White House and Department of Justice regarding the proposed merger of AT&T and CNN parent company Time Warner Inc., in which she cited a New York Times report that White House advisors had discussed using a government review of the pending merger as leverage against CNN