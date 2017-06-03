His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
His weekly address
President Trump tweeted a video of his weekly address, in which he recapped his inaugural trip abroad.
In his remarks, Trump recounted the highlights of his stops in Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Vatican City, as well as his participation in a NATO summit in Brussels and a Group of 7 meeting in Sicily.
"Everywhere we went, my goal was to advance American interests, to build a coalition of nations to drive out the terrorists and to unlock a future of peace, prosperity and hope for all Americans – and people – around the world," he said.
Trump did not mention his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate change accord, which came after world leaders lobbied him heavily to stay in the deal.
A full transcript of his address is available here.