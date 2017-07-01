His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, July 1
President Trump tweeted about:
- His celebration of Canada Day
- His displeasure at states' refusal to cooperate with a request by his voter fraud panel for voters' personal data
- A renewed attack on talk show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, as well as on CNN, NBC and "fake news" in general
- His weekly address
- His attendance at a concert celebrating veterans
- His defense of his social media use
Trump did not tweet about:
- The White House's announcement that he'll speak by phone Sunday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, two days after he declared that the United States' "era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime" had failed
- Comments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who told reporters Friday night that the Senate GOP would continue to work on its current healthcare bill, despite Trump's suggestion that senators repeal the Affordable Care Act first and work out a replacement later
- A letter from a group of Republican senators in which they urged McConnell to cancel all or some of the annual August congressional recess so that they can make progress on unfinished work, including healthcare, the budget, a stopgap spending bill and the debt limit