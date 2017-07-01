Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, July 1

President Trump speaks at the "Celebrate Freedom" rally at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Saturday. (Olivier Douliery / Pool Photo)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His celebration of Canada Day
  • His displeasure at states' refusal to cooperate with a request by his voter fraud panel for voters' personal data
  • A renewed attack on talk show hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, as well as on CNN, NBC and "fake news" in general
  • His weekly address
  • His attendance at a concert celebrating veterans
  • His defense of his social media use

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

