His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
On Trump's favorite show today: Podesta and Russia
"Fox & Friends" talked to Peter Schweizer, editor of the book "Clinton Cash," about whether John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's former campaign chair, broke the law over alleged Russia ties.
The segment starts at 12:06:
In other news on Russian interference:
- Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) on Monday urged fellow Californian Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) to remove himself from their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
- The White House stopped Deputy Atty. Gen. Sally Yates' testimony about Russian meddling in the presidential election, according to her lawyer.