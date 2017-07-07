His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump thanks 'everyone, including the haters' for response to Poland speech
|Alex Wigglesworth
President Trump thanked "everyone, including the haters" for the "great reviews" of a speech he delivered in Warsaw on Thursday.
The president also shared a link to a White House press release consisting of clips from a Wall Street Journal editorial that praised his speech as a "determined and affirmative defense of the Western tradition."
That came several hours after Trump lamented the media coverage of his trip, tweeting, "Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares!"
In a separate tweet, Trump talked up his meeting Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and his meeting and dinner Thursday night with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Trump had also mentioned his sit-down with Abe and Moon soon after it took place, tweeting Thursday night that the three leaders had enjoyed a "great trilateral meeting & dinner," but the message was deleted several hours later.