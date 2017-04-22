His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump announces he'll mark 100 days in office with a rally in Pennsylvania
|Associated Press
President Trump announced plans to mark his 100th day in office with a rally in Pennsylvania.
Trump hits 100 days on April 29 — next Saturday.
April 29 is also the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year's dinner to protest what he says is unfavorable coverage by the news media. His staff is also boycotting in a show of "solidarity" with the president.
Trump's campaign later announced that the rally will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.
The day before, Trump scoffed at the 100-day benchmark, tweeting that it was a "ridiculous standard" by which to measure his success.