President Trump accused Senate Democrats of slow-walking his nominees, but his blame is misplaced. It's the president who is lagging behind his predecessors in naming candidates for key government posts during his first five months in the office. Trump has so far nominated 110 people for 559 positions, fewer nominations than each of the last four presidents, according to the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service. By comparison, President Obama had selected 252 nominees by early June 2009. Thirty-six percent of Trump's nominees have been confirmed, compared with 59% of Obama's, the group's data show, suggesting that Trump indeed has had fewer nominees confirmed.

Trump's tweet echoed comments made by former deputy campaign manager David Bossie in a Monday morning appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," which Trump tagged in his message. In a segment discussing whether the "mainstream media" is off-message in reporting on the implications of climate change and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Bossie argued that not enough attention has been paid to Trump's efforts to reverse his predecessor's "horrible" policies. "And the Democratic Party has just become a permanent obstruction campaign," Bossie said. "They can't come up with one policy that the American people want." He went on to call for officials "to really pick up the pace" in helping the White House to fill Cabinet and ambassador vacancies.

But blaming the Democrats in this case ignores the reality that Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate, where nominations are confirmed. They run the committees and schedule, and changes in Senate rules engineered by Democrats in 2013 require only a simple majority to confirm nominees. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said only five would-be ambassadors are awaiting action out of dozens of slots to be filled.