His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump attacks Democrats over vacancies, but his blame is misplaced
|Associated Press
President Trump accused Senate Democrats of slow-walking his nominees, but his blame is misplaced. It's the president who is lagging behind his predecessors in naming candidates for key government posts during his first five months in the office.
Trump has so far nominated 110 people for 559 positions, fewer nominations than each of the last four presidents, according to the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service. By comparison, President Obama had selected 252 nominees by early June 2009.
Thirty-six percent of Trump's nominees have been confirmed, compared with 59% of Obama's, the group's data show, suggesting that Trump indeed has had fewer nominees confirmed.
Trump's tweet echoed comments made by former deputy campaign manager David Bossie in a Monday morning appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends," which Trump tagged in his message.
In a segment discussing whether the "mainstream media" is off-message in reporting on the implications of climate change and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, Bossie argued that not enough attention has been paid to Trump's efforts to reverse his predecessor's "horrible" policies.
"And the Democratic Party has just become a permanent obstruction campaign," Bossie said. "They can't come up with one policy that the American people want."
He went on to call for officials "to really pick up the pace" in helping the White House to fill Cabinet and ambassador vacancies.
But blaming the Democrats in this case ignores the reality that Trump's fellow Republicans control the Senate, where nominations are confirmed. They run the committees and schedule, and changes in Senate rules engineered by Democrats in 2013 require only a simple majority to confirm nominees.
Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said only five would-be ambassadors are awaiting action out of dozens of slots to be filled.
Trump has said, for example, that he would nominate New York Jets owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to Britain but has yet to do so.
In the case of Callista Gingrich, Trump's pick to be ambassador to the Vatican, the administration has yet to submit all the required paperwork. Without it, the Republican-led Foreign Relations Committee can't schedule a confirmation hearing. Gingrich, the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, was nominated by Trump on May 25.
There are 188 ambassadorial positions. Roughly a third of the slots are filled by political appointees and the rest by career foreign service officers. Trump has made 11 ambassador appointments and five have been confirmed by the Senate, according to the American Foreign Service Assn., which tracks such appointments.
By this time in George W. Bush's presidency, he had submitted 202 nominees and 127 had been confirmed, according to the Partnership for Public Service. President Clinton had nominated 207, with 161 confirmations. President George H.W. Bush had nominated 155 and had secured 94 confirmations.