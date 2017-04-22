His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump awards Purple Heart during visit to Walter Reed
|Associated Press
President Trump visited Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Saturday and awarded a Purple Heart to an Army sergeant recently wounded in Afghanistan.
The medal went to Sgt. 1st Class Alvaro Barrientos, who was wounded in action on March 17 in Afghanistan during what is now America's longest war. The White House did not release Barrientos' hometown.
The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are wounded or killed in action.
Besides Barrientos, Trump met privately with about a dozen service members who are receiving care at the military hospital.
His decision to allow news media coverage of the medal ceremony was in sharp contrast to former President Obama, who awarded Purple Heart medals during his own regular visits to Walter Reed but always did so behind closed doors.