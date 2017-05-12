His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump celebrates student model rocket named ... Trump
|Associated Press
President Trump is celebrating a student model rocket named after ... him.
Its creators, students from Victory Christian Center School in Charlotte, N.C., visited the White House on Friday.
The group is among 100 teams scheduled to compete Saturday in the finals of the Team America Rocketry Challenge, a national competition being held in Northern Virginia.
Trump asked the students why their rocket was named for him.
A student replied, "Simply because it conquers all." Trump then said "they're never going to put that on television," referring to the reporters who were brought into the Oval Office for the visit.
Trump said the rocket "better work well." He also told the students to come back to the White House for a celebration if they win.