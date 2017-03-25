His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump cheers on 'Make America Great Again' rallies
Trump thanked his supporters Saturday for organizing a series of "Make America Great Again" rallies across the country.
Some of the rallies saw scuffles between Trump supporters and those who came to demonstrate against them.
In Providence, R.I., police had to form a line separating pro- and anti-Trump factions when a shoving match broke out, according to the Providence Journal.
A similar scene unfolded in Omaha, where at least three arrests were made, the World-Herald reported.
In Philadelphia, two protesters were cited for disorderly conduct and a pro-Trump march was curtailed over fears for participants' safety, according to the Inquirer.
And in Huntington Beach, an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused a female organizer of the event with pepper spray, sparking a brawl that ended with several arrests.