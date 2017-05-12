His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump suggests Comey leaked to the press, calls Russia inquiry 'witch hunt'
President Trump has complained bitterly about his belief that the Obama administration had secretly tapped his phones. The possibility that he might be surveilling his own White House was raised by a tweet he sent Friday morning referencing fired FBI Director James Comey.
When asked if that meant that Trump was secretly recording conversations that occur in the White House, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he had asked the president about the issue.
Based on that conversation, he offered this response: “The president has nothing further to add on that.”
Trump's tweet came the morning after he asserted that Comey had told him three times that the president wasn't under FBI investigation.
"I said, 'If it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?' He said, you are not under investigation," Trump said in an interview Thursday with NBC News' Lester Holt. He said the discussions happened in two phone calls and at a dinner in which Comey was asking to keep his job.
Comey has not confirmed Trump's account. Late Thursday, the New York Times cited two unnamed Comey associates who recounted his version of a January dinner with the president in which Trump asked for a pledge of loyalty.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the report and said the president would "never even suggest the expectation of personal loyalty."
In a separate tweet sent Friday morning, Trump asserted that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said there "is no collusion" between members of Trump's team and Russia, repeating a claim the president has made in the past.
Clapper said in a March 5 interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that he was unaware of any evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russians at the time he retired from his government career in January. He repeated the statement Monday while testifying before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russia's role in the presidential election.
But in his "Meet the Press" interview, Clapper also said that such evidence "could have unfolded or become available in the time since I left the government."
And on Friday, Clapper told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell that it was his practice to defer to the director of the FBI to inform him of ongoing investigations, including the inquiry into possible collusion between Russia and members of Trump's campaign.
"So I don't know if there was collusion or not," Clapper said. "I don't know if there's evidence of collusion or not, nor should I have in this particular context."