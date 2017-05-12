President Trump has complained bitterly about his belief that the Obama administration had secretly tapped his phones. The possibility that he might be surveilling his own White House was raised by a tweet he sent Friday morning referencing fired FBI Director James Comey.

When asked if that meant that Trump was secretly recording conversations that occur in the White House, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he had asked the president about the issue.

Based on that conversation, he offered this response: “The president has nothing further to add on that.”

Trump's tweet came the morning after he asserted that Comey had told him three times that the president wasn't under FBI investigation.

"I said, 'If it's possible, would you let me know, am I under investigation?' He said, you are not under investigation," Trump said in an interview Thursday with NBC News' Lester Holt. He said the discussions happened in two phone calls and at a dinner in which Comey was asking to keep his job.

Comey has not confirmed Trump's account. Late Thursday, the New York Times cited two unnamed Comey associates who recounted his version of a January dinner with the president in which Trump asked for a pledge of loyalty.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed the report and said the president would "never even suggest the expectation of personal loyalty."

In a separate tweet sent Friday morning, Trump asserted that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said there "is no collusion" between members of Trump's team and Russia, repeating a claim the president has made in the past.