His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump comments on Fox report blaming Paul Ryan for his legislative defeats
President Trump commented on a segment that aired on Fox Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in which host Lou Dobbs called Trump's successes "unmatched in recent presidential history."
Dobbs pointed to the confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and the fact that the president has signed 30 executive orders, 28 presidential memoranda and 28 bills.
A Times review found that of the orders and memoranda Trump has signed, fewer than half actually made a substantive change in federal policy. Similarly, though Congress has passed more bills into law under Trump than under either President Obama or President Bush, few have created substantive legislative change.
Dobbs said that Trump has thus far "been denied a significant legislative accomplishment on the big issues," not because of opposition from Democrats, but because of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, whom Dobbs called "inept" and "woefully inadequate to the responsibilities and demands of his office."
Ryan is "working against the president and his agenda at every turn, frustrating the entire GOP conference and indeed the American people," Dobbs said.
Trump also retweeted a clip from Fox News' "Reality Check" in which host Tucker Carlson argued that Democrats only feigned interest in allegations that Susan Rice, President Obama's national security advisor, improperly sought the identities of Trump associates referred to anonymously in classified U.S. intelligence reports.
Trump laid out the claim – for which he cited no evidence – in an interview with the New York Times earlier this month. Rice called any allegations that she improperly sought the names of Trump associates "absolutely false."
Carlson cited a Daily Caller report that intelligence files supporting the allegations against Rice have been made available to all members of the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but that only two Democrats have reviewed the documents.
"The reason is obvious: they never really thought Trump colluded with Russia in the first place," Carlson concluded. "They're using that claim as a political tool."
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the committee's top Democrat, has said that the White House made the allegations against Rice “to distract” from the House investigation, as well as separate investigations by the Senate Intelligence Committee and FBI, into whether there was improper coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The House began also investigating whether Trump's associates were improperly monitored at Trump's request, after he claimed in a tweet sent March 4 that Obama wiretapped his phones during the election. Neither Trump nor the White House has provided evidence to back up the claim.