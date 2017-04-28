President Trump commented on a segment that aired on Fox Business Network's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in which host Lou Dobbs called Trump's successes "unmatched in recent presidential history." Dobbs pointed to the confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch, and the fact that the president has signed 30 executive orders, 28 presidential memoranda and 28 bills.

Carlson cited a Daily Caller report that intelligence files supporting the allegations against Rice have been made available to all members of the House Intelligence Committee, which is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but that only two Democrats have reviewed the documents. "The reason is obvious: they never really thought Trump colluded with Russia in the first place," Carlson concluded. "They're using that claim as a political tool." Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the committee's top Democrat, has said that the White House made the allegations against Rice “to distract” from the House investigation, as well as separate investigations by the Senate Intelligence Committee and FBI, into whether there was improper coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. The House began also investigating whether Trump's associates were improperly monitored at Trump's request, after he claimed in a tweet sent March 4 that Obama wiretapped his phones during the election. Neither Trump nor the White House has provided evidence to back up the claim.