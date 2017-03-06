Trump touts his role in Exxon announcement, but the plan predates his presidency

President Trump congratulated Exxon Mobil Corp. as the company announced plans to create thousands of jobs by spending $20 billion over 10 years on plants along the Gulf Coast. Exxon's plan started long before Trump entered the White House, however. It includes investments that began in 2013.

Exxon announced its plan in a news release in which Chief Executive Darren Woods was quoted as saying that such big investments "require a pro-growth approach and a stable regulatory environment and we appreciate the president's commitment to both." A few minutes later, the White House issued its own release about Trump congratulating Exxon, which he also tweeted. One paragraph in the White House release is nearly identical to a passage in Exxon's.

Exxon said it plans 10 expansion projects at refineries and chemical and liquefied natural gas plants around Beaumont and Baytown, Texas, and Baton Rouge, La. It also wants to build a chemicals plant at a location yet to be determined along the Gulf of Mexico. The company said Monday the work would create 12,000 permanent jobs — the energy giant currently has about 71,000 employees — and 35,000 construction jobs.

Woods said the investment plan responds to the rising supply of natural gas. There has been a boom in production created by techniques such as fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, in shale formations like the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. Woods replaced Rex Tillerson when he left the helm of Exxon Mobil to become Trump's secretary of State. Tillerson and Trump met Monday shortly before the Exxon and White House news releases were issued.