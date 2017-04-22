His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump continues to tease 'big' tax announcement
President Trump continued to tease his planned announcement on tax reform.
His tweet echoed remarks he made during an appearance at the Treasury Department on Friday, when he said he would have a “big announcement” on tax reform on Wednesday.
Trump provided no details during his Treasury appearance, but earlier Friday told the Associated Press that his proposal would contain “a massive tax cut” for businesses and individuals.
The New York Times reported that Trump's announcement of the accelerated timeline came as a surprise to his own Treasury officials.
Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Monday that the Trump administration is unlikely to meet its self-declared August deadline for enacting tax reform.