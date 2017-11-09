His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump hails U.S.-China relations in tweet
|Noah Bierman and Brian Bennett
After days of basking in the flattery of other world leaders, President Trump dished out some of his own Thursday, bestowing kind words and gestures on an unlikely counterpart, China’s Xi Jinping, a communist leader who just tightened his grip on power in a country Trump accused during the campaign of “raping” U.S. workers.
Trump called Xi "a very special man" with whom he has "great chemistry." He congratulated Xi on the recent Communist Party Congress, which gave new authority to the Chinese leader. And although he challenged Xi on the economy and the "menace" of North Korea, he cast more blame on his American predecessors than on Xi for the trade imbalance.
"I don't blame China," Trump said at a ceremony involving U.S. and Chinese business leaders. "Who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens? I give China great credit."
Trump's language, putting the United States and China on near-equal footing, could play to Xi's favor. The Chinese president is eager to assert China as a dominant world power rivaling America.