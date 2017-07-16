His presence helped draw attention to the tournament, which he repeatedly promoted on Twitter .

The president spent his weekend in New Jersey, where he attended the U.S. Women's Open at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

President Trump tweeted that he was heading back to Washington on Sunday and promised a week filled with accomplishments.

Plagued by daily revelations related to the escalating Russia investigations, the White House has dubbed the coming week "Made in America" week as it tries to focus on issues that matter to the president's base.

Speaking to reporters at a hotel near Trump's golf course, White House Director of Media Affairs Helen Aguirre Ferre said Sunday that the White House would host a "Made in America" showcase Monday featuring products from all 50 states.

The president also is expected to issue a proclamation Wednesday on the importance of making goods in America, and will travel to Virginia on Saturday for the commissioning of the Gerald R. Ford, a new aircraft carrier.

Critics have accused Trump of hypocrisy when he's promoted the "Made in America" slogan in the past because many of the products he and his family members have sold over the years were manufactured overseas. That includes merchandise sold under his own name and his eldest daughter's, including clothing items and shoes.

Asked whether the president would use the themed week to commit the Trump Organization and his daughter's brand to make more of their products in America, rather than overseas, Ferre was noncommittal.

"We'll get back to you on that," she said.