Trump hints at cutting taxes and regulations soon

President Trump shares his optimism in the economy after the Dow Jones industrial average extends its winning streak to an 11th day, setting another all-time high .

Trump has broadly promised to relax financial regulations and overhaul the tax code , but he hasn't yet submitted specific proposals to Congress.

Despite the stocks' higher finish on Friday, indexes spent most of the day lower. Some financial experts said that questions about the contents and timetable of Trump's tax proposal might have contributed to the wobble.

“The markets don't like all of this uncertainty,” strategist Jerry Lucas of UBS Wealth Management told the Associated Press.

Trump said earlier in the week that his tax plan is “very well finalized” but won’t be submitted to lawmakers until after they attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration hopes to have the overhaul completed by August, though he acknowledged that the timeline is ambitious.