His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump hints at cutting taxes and regulations soon
President Trump shares his optimism in the economy after the Dow Jones industrial average extends its winning streak to an 11th day, setting another all-time high .
Trump has broadly promised to relax financial regulations and overhaul the tax code , but he hasn't yet submitted specific proposals to Congress.
Despite the stocks' higher finish on Friday, indexes spent most of the day lower. Some financial experts said that questions about the contents and timetable of Trump's tax proposal might have contributed to the wobble.
“The markets don't like all of this uncertainty,” strategist Jerry Lucas of UBS Wealth Management told the Associated Press.
Trump said earlier in the week that his tax plan is “very well finalized” but won’t be submitted to lawmakers until after they attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration hopes to have the overhaul completed by August, though he acknowledged that the timeline is ambitious.