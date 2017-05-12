His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump marks military Mother's Day with White House event
President Trump shared video footage of his remarks at a White House event for military mothers.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump hosted active-duty troops and their spouses and mothers at the White House for a celebration to mark Mother's Day weekend.