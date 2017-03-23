His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump meets with trucking industry to talk healthcare
President Trump welcomed truck drivers and trucking company executives to the White House for a listening session on how healthcare legislation has affected the industry.
Shortly after the meeting, House GOP leaders postponed a vote on their bill to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, as it became evident that there wasn't enough support to pass it.