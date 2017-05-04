Rice was invited to testify only by the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee, and not by the top Democrat on the panel, her lawyer said in a letter notifying the senators of her decision not to attend.

President Trump criticized Susan Rice, President Obama's national security advisor, for declining to testify at a Senate hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Rice's refusal to testify, first reported by CNN, is the latest twist in the congressional investigations into possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign and the ongoing debate over whether the probes are truly independent and bipartisan.

Rice became a central part of the investigation when Trump said she may have committed a crime when she asked intelligence analysts to disclose the name of a Trump associate mentioned in an intelligence report. Rice has said she did nothing improper.

Her attorney, Kathryn Ruemmler, said Rice is supportive of the committee's investigation, but it is rare for Congress to ask for testimony from a former president's national security advisor.

The request for Rice's testimony also stood out, Ruemmler wrote in the letter, because it came after the hearing was announced and well after the other two witnesses — former acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates and former National Intelligence Director James R. Clapper — had agreed to appear.

But unlike invitations extended to Yates and Clapper, Rice was invited to testify solely by subcommittee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), not jointly with the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Ruemmler said.

Ruemmler said in the letter that Whitehouse notified Rice in writing that he did not agree with Graham's invitation, which Ruemmler described as a "significant departure from the bipartisan invitations extended to other witnesses."