Trump praises Hispanic Chamber of Commerce meeting, says he looks forward to more
|Associated Press
President Trump tweeted about a meeting between his representatives and members of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
He also retweeted a message from the Chamber welcoming his daughter, Ivanka Trump, as host of a roundtable discussion with Hispanic women business owners that took place Thursday morning at the Mayflower Hotel.
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Javier Palomarez said that Ivanka Trump spent an hour and a half with the business owners, talking about issues including entrepreneurship and science education.
Palomarez criticized Trump during the presidential campaign, calling him a buffoon. He's since joined the president's National Diversity Coalition and says he's open to working with him on issues they agree on.
Another meeting was scheduled later Thursday with Hispanic business leaders and Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff.