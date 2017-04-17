His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump plugs Fox News and a blank book, trashes 'fake media'
President Trump tweeted an approximation of a quote from author Michael J. Knowles, who was interviewed Monday morning on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."
Knowles, who is also described as a contributor to the conservative blog the Daily Wire, appeared on the show to promote his book, "Reasons to Vote for Democrats."
After a brief exchange of banter, anchor Brian Kilmeade asked him, "Do you think, when it comes to foreign policy, the last eight years are being exposed right now?"
Knowles replied: "It is unbelievable how, within the first hundred days of this presidency, we have exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy." He didn't elaborate further and offered no evidence to back up his statement.
Trump then plugged Knowles' book.
The book has no words. It consists of 266 blank pages.
Trump finished with a shot at the media.
It's unclear which outlet or outlets raised his ire, though it appears that Fox News was not among them.