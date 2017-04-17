President Trump promoted his upcoming visit to Wisconsin by sharing a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report that his election and early presidency have spurred a surge in optimism among small businesses in the area.

Trump planned to tout his call to "buy American and hire American" on Tuesday during a stop at tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc.'s world headquarters in Kenosha, Wis.

Snap-on said in a statement that Trump's visit is "an encouraging development in highlighting the essential nature of American manufacturing to our nation's future."

Manufacturing jobs are one of the largest drivers of Wisconsin's economy, accounting for about 16% of the state's total workforce.

Trump's visit comes as the president faces an approval rating of just 41% in Wisconsin, a state he barely won in November.

Trump carried Wisconsin by nearly 23,000 votes — less than a percentage point — making him the first Republican to win the state since 1984. He campaigned on the promise of returning manufacturing jobs that have been lost in Wisconsin and similar Upper Midwest states.